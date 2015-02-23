UPDATE 4-Zambia's president vows to prevent job losses at Barrick mine

* More than 2,000 workers strike at copper mine
(Adds Barrick comment)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Feb 23 Zambia's president said on Monday
his government would not allow mining jobs to be lost at Barrick
Gold's copper mine after workers went on strike to
protest against the company's plans to suspend operations due to
high royalties.
Zambia in January hiked mineral royalties for open pit
operations to 20 percent from 6 percent, prompting Toronto-based
Barrick to say it would suspend operations at its Lumwana
Copper Mine, which supports nearly 4,000 direct jobs.
In a statement, President Edgar Lungu suggested one measure
to be explored could be to find a new partner to jointly run the
mine with the government if Barrick closed it.
The newly-elected president said the mine should remain
operational and that he would "not allow a single mining job to
be lost". This mirrors the populist policies of his late
predecessor Michael Sata.
Barrick co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said on Monday the
company does not expect Zambia to take aggressive steps against
Barrick to keep the mine open. Dushnisky met with Lungu in
Zambia last week.
Dushnisky, speaking at a mining conference in Florida, said
he was hopeful the two sides will find a solution in coming
weeks. But if not, would suspend operations at Lumwana.
Zambia's tussles with miners over royalties, and Value Added
Tax (VAT), refunds threaten investment in the country and come
at a time when copper is near 5-1/2 year lows and economic
growth in Africa's second-biggest copper producer is faltering.
Zambia's Chamber of Mines warned in December the new
royalties would result in shaft closures and 12,000 job losses.
More than 2,000 unionised workers at Lumwana stopped work on
Monday demanding to know what will happen to them when the
company closes the business.
"They are demanding to know their future when the mine is
closed," Amos Malupenga, the top civil servant in North-Western
province, told Reuters.
On Feb. 3 Lungu directed the government to resolve the row
with mining companies over royalties and VAT refunds. He said on
Monday the revenue authority was in talks with mining firms to
resolve the royalties dispute.
Zambia's revenue authority Commissioner General Berlin
Msiska separately said the tax body had relaxed a rule requiring
exporters to produce documents from destination countries to
claim VAT refunds. The authority would now accept transit
documents from exporters claiming VAT refunds.
Zambia has been withholding VAT payments from mining
companies and other exporters it says have not produced import
certificates from destination countries.
(Writing by James Macharia and Ed Stoddard; Additional
reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Susan
Thomas and Andrew Hay)