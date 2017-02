KALGOORLIE, Australia Aug 2 Barrick Gold , the world's biggest gold producer, said on Tuesday that its acquisition of African copper miner Equinox this year was a unique investment opportunity and that Barrick remained focused on gold mining.

Growth from existing gold projects was sufficient to lift annual gold output to 9 million ounces within five years, Gary Halverson, regional president for Barrick (Australia Pacific), said on the sidelines of the Diggers and Dealers conference.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)