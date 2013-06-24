UPDATE 2-Barrick to lay off 30 percent of its office staff

* Layoffs set to begin this week
* Cuts will largely affect staff in Toronto
* Barrick shares slide further amid cuts, slump in gold
* Stock trading at a 21-year low on the TSX
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 24 Barrick Gold Corp will
lay off about 30 percent of corporate staff at its headquarters
in Toronto and in other offices in a downsizing plan triggered
by problems at major mines and a drop in the price of gold.
Barrick and rival gold miners such as Newmont Mining
and Newcrest Mining are shaking up operations, halting
projects, slashing exploration spending and cutting jobs as the
industry struggles with high costs and weak metal prices.
Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, confirmed on
Monday a Reuters report that the layoffs were coming and said
the cuts were part of an effort to "streamline the organization
and manage costs in a challenging business environment".
Barrick said it is eliminating about 100 office positions,
most of them at its home base in Toronto. The company will also
cut jobs at a number of its regional offices as part of a
company-wide effort.
Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky announced the cuts at a town
hall meeting with staff in Toronto last week, sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Sunday.
The sources, who asked not to be named as they were not
authorized to speak about the matter, said the cuts in Toronto
were to begin on Monday and will be completed before the end of
the week. Cuts in Vancouver and other offices could drag into
July.
Barrick has about 400 corporate staff, about 300 of them in
Toronto.
The sources said Sokalsky, a long-time Barrick hand who took
over as CEO barely a year ago, was visibly emotional during the
mid-week town hall meeting with employees. He declined to take
questions and informed staff that their direct managers would
respond to their questions.
Shares in Barrick, which have more than halved in value over
the course of the last year, were down 4.3 percent at C$16.95
early on Monday afternoon as the price of gold fell about 1
percent following last week's 7 percent decline.
BROADER CUTS
Spot gold, which peaked at more than $1,900 an ounce
in late 2011, was trading at $1,285 an ounce at 1630 GMT on
Monday, not far from a near three-year low touched last week.
One source said Barrick's latest job cuts were part of a
broad cost-cutting initiative announced earlier this year, and
not a knee-jerk reaction to declines in the price of gold.
In addition to pressure from the gold price, Barrick faces
operational and regulatory issues at some mines and projects.
Chile last month fined Barrick and ordered it to halt all
work at its massive Pascua-Lama project, on the border of Chile
and Argentina, due to environmental violations. That was just
the latest setback for the project, where capital costs have
mushroomed over the last year.
The company has also faced setbacks at its copper mines in
Zambia and Saudi Arabia, and has halted work on a number of
projects in other parts of the world.
Barrick, which employs roughly 25,000 people, is also
cutting jobs at a number of mines. Last week, it said it was
cutting 60 to 65 jobs at its U.S. operations after earlier this
month announcing a few dozen cuts in Australia.
Many of Barrick's competitors are taking similar actions.
Newmont said earlier this month it would cut its workforce
at its home base in Denver, Colorado, by at least 33 percent
over the next three months. And Australian gold miner Newcrest
said it would write down its asset values by about $6 billion.