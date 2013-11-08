Barrick chairman's departure part of pitch for offering -sources

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
TORONTO Nov 8 Barrick Gold Corp Chairman Peter Munk's likely departure was part of a pitch to investors in the gold miner's recent $3 billion public offering, sources familiar with the matter said.
An amended regulatory filing made public on Friday said governance changes, including Munk's retirement, were likely to take effect in conjunction with Barrick's next annual meeting.
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,