版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 9日 星期六 03:04 BJT

Barrick chairman's departure part of pitch for offering -sources

TORONTO Nov 8 Barrick Gold Corp Chairman Peter Munk's likely departure was part of a pitch to investors in the gold miner's recent $3 billion public offering, sources familiar with the matter said.

An amended regulatory filing made public on Friday said governance changes, including Munk's retirement, were likely to take effect in conjunction with Barrick's next annual meeting.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐