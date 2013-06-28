RPT-Barrick slows work at Pascua-Lama; defers costs

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
TORONTO, June 28 Barrick Gold Corp said on Friday it is slowing construction at its Pascua-Lama gold project in South America, as it looks to rein in spending on the severely delayed project, already billions of dollars over budget.
The company said re-sequencing of the project will lead to significant deferral of planned capital spending in 2013 and 2014. Barrick now expects to reduce capital expenditures on the project in 2013 and 2014 by a total of $1.5 to $1.8 billion.
Construction at Pascua-Lama, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina, was partially halted earlier this year after a Chilean court ordered a suspension to weigh claims by indigenous communities that development work had damaged glaciers and harmed water supplies.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ