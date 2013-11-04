Pascua-Lama halt carries repercussions for Argentina, Chile

| BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO
BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO Nov 4 Barrick Gold Corp's
decision to mothball its huge Pascua-Lama project on the border
of Chile and Argentina has highlighted startling divergences
between the two South American countries over mining and energy
investment.
In a role reversal of sorts, nationalistic Buenos Aires is
championing the now-dormant Canadian-owned project, while
stricter environmental norms in business-friendly Santiago paved
the way for the project's suspension.
Last week's announcement by Toronto-based Barrick Gold Co
was a blow to Argentina's government at a time when it
is seeking to attract tens of billions of dollars to develop its
shale oil and gas resources.
"Even if the cancellation isn't specifically related to
Argentina's economic policies, it's still bad news" for the
Argentine economy and the government, said Ignacio Labaqui, an
analyst with Medley Global Advisors.
The estimated $8.5 billion project, already about 50 percent
complete, had enjoyed the support of President Cristina
Fernandez's leftist government, which is trying to change
Argentina's reputation for intervention, nationalistic rhetoric
and runaway inflation.
Aiming to distance itself from the decision, her government
said neighboring Chile was responsible, alluding to a court
decision ordering the world's largest gold miner to suspend
building Pascua-Lama in the spring due to environmental harm.
"The delays the project is suffering are a product of legal
conflicts Barrick has in Chile that prompted the Supreme Court
there to get involved after indigenous communities filed
complaints," Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido said in a
statement. "This situation has nothing to do with the project's
conditions in our country."
Pascua-Lama has also been plagued by cost overruns and a
sharp drop in bullion prices, and policies in Argentina or Chile
did not directly trigger Barrick's decision.
"The decision to temporarily suspend construction was
primarily based on economic factors, including a prolonged
period of lower metal prices," Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd told
Reuters. "While the project faces a number of outstanding legal
and regulatory issues in Chile, the regulatory system itself is
strong and the requirements on the project are clear."
The regulatory and political environment in Argentina did
not play a role in the decision, Lloyd added.
Still, Argentina's reaction to the announcement not only
points to the policy priorities in Buenos Aires, but highlights
a broad change underway in Chile despite its pro-business
reputation.
Like much of commodities-dependent Latin America, Chile is
struggling to maintain export-driven economic growth while
addressing heightened environmental concerns and demands that
the benefits of resource development be spread more equally.
The Chilean government pointed to Barrick's violation of the
terms set out in its mining license.
"The difficulties they've had aren't due to our norms, but
rather due to the breach of the conditions outlined in their
environmental permit," Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac told
local radio Bio-Bio. "We regret the decision."
STRONGER REGULATORY TACK
The complex was one of the biggest mining projects planned
in commodities-dependent Chile. It would also have been an
economic boon to Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, which
is grappling with high inflation and the negative impact of
currency controls on investment."
Pascua-Lama, originally expected to produce up to 850,000
ounces of gold annually in its first five years, was dogged by
what the company has conceded were management problems on a
tricky construction project high in the remote Andes, as well as
fears the project would damage glaciers and water quality.
In April, a Chilean appeals court halted work at the request
of a local indigenous group that said water polluted by
construction ran off into the Estrecho River.
The complaint said high concentrations of arsenic, aluminum,
copper and other elements have been found in the water near
Pascua-Lama. Barrick denies it polluted the river.
Chile's new environmental regulator and Supreme Court
subsequently also froze construction, setting the stage for last
week's decision by the company to stop work indefinitely.
Barrick said it intended to resume the project, on which it has
already spent $5 billion, when conditions warrant.
Barrick's decision is likely to galvanize environmental
groups in Chile, encouraging them to take on more mega mining
and energy projects they deem unsound.
At stake is a third of the world's copper production and
billions of dollars in investment.
"Pascua-Lama marks a before and after for mining because of
the conflicts that arose with local communities," said Juan
Carlos Guajardo of CESCO, a mining think-tank in Santiago.
Public sentiment in Chile, the world's top copper producer,
is strongly against the private mining industry. Around 83
percent of Chileans say they favor nationalizing copper,
according to a CEP survey published last week.
Although business-friendly Chile is highly unlikely to
follow the nationalizations of neighbor Argentina, Pascua-Lama
illustrates that private miners need to be especially cautious
and follow environmental law to the letter.
Dealing with these tensions is one of the major challenges
awaiting Chile's next president. Polls show that Michelle
Bachelet, the center-left former president, holds a wide lead
and might attract enough support to win outright in the first
round of voting on Nov. 17.
A BLOW TO ARGENTINA'S MINING DREAMS
Across the Andes, Argentina hopes to emulate its
mineral-rich neighbors and position itself as an attractive
destination for foreign investment in resources to supplement
its powerful agricultural export industry.
Pascua-Lama was Argentina's main foreign investment project
after Brazil's Vale halted a $6 billion potash
project early this year because of higher costs fueled by
inflation.
Fernandez, who is convalescing after an operation to remove
blood from the surface of her brain, had a sobering setback in
last month's mid-term elections.
Despite strong pro-environment sentiment in Argentina,
Fernandez vetoed a glacier protection law in 2010 in a nod to
mining and oil projects such as Pascua-Lama, on the grounds the
legislation would hamper provincial economies. Argentina's
Supreme Court eventually upheld the law.
Last year, foreign direct investment in Argentina amounted
to only about 2.6 percent of gross domestic product, whereas it
accounted for 11.3 percent in Chile's far smaller economy,
according to the United Nation's regional economic body.