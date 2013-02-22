Barrick to start mediation effort at Peru mine

LIMA Feb 22 Barrick Gold Corp said it
would participate in a mediation effort on Friday at its Lagunas
Norte mine in Peru to try to end protests by residents concerned
about water supplies.
About 150 protesters have blocked the road leading to the
mine, but so far production and operations have not been
affected, an official at the world's top gold miner said. He
added that some of the protesters were demanding jobs.
The mediation effort was organized by local officials.
Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has urged mediation to
avert hundreds of social conflicts between communities and
companies nationwide over royalties, water supplies and other
issues.
Lagunas Norte, which opened in 2005, was initially expected
to last 10 years. It produced 763,000 ounces of gold in 2011.
Some drilling and technical work has been done on Lagunas
Sur, an extension of Lagunas Norte. The company said it was
drawing up an environmental impact study for Lagunas Sur.
The area is dotted with high-altitude lakes, and residents
said this week they wanted to protect them and to see local
water infrastructure improved.
In September, police clashed with protesters at Barrick's
other Peruvian mine, Pierina. One person died and at least four
were injured.