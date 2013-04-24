版本:
Barrick shareholders reject resolution on executive pay

TORONTO, April 24 Shareholders of Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday rejected a non-binding company resolution on executive compensation, Barrick said, underscoring opposition to a signing bonus for its new co-chairman.

The company also said at its annual meeting in Toronto that all of its 13 directors were elected to the board.
