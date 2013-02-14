BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, reported a quarterly net loss on Thursday, after booking an impairment charge to write down the value of some of its copper, oil and natural gas assets.
The Toronto-based gold miner reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.06 billion or $3.06 a share. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $959 million, or 96 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, earnings in the period were $1.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $1.17 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.