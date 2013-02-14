Barrick reports quarterly loss after copper asset writedown

Feb 14 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, reported a quarterly net loss on Thursday, after booking an impairment charge to write down the value of some of its copper, oil and natural gas assets.

The Toronto-based gold miner reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.06 billion or $3.06 a share. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $959 million, or 96 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, earnings in the period were $1.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $1.17 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the same period a year earlier.