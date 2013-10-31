Barrick to suspend construction at Pascua-Lama mine

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday it would suspend construction at its huge Pascua-Lama gold-silver mine.
The company had been expected to raise its estimate of the cost of completing the project, located high in the Andes on the border between Chile and Argentina.
Barrick said it would continue activities needed to comply with regulatory requirements and protect the environment.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.