Barrick to suspend construction at Pascua-Lama mine

Oct 31 Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday it would suspend construction at its huge Pascua-Lama gold-silver mine.

The company had been expected to raise its estimate of the cost of completing the project, located high in the Andes on the border between Chile and Argentina.

Barrick said it would continue activities needed to comply with regulatory requirements and protect the environment.

