Barrick reports big loss on impairment charge

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TORONTO Feb 13 Miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a big fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as it took $2.82 billion in after-tax impairment charges, including $896 million for its troubled Pascua-Lama project.
The world's largest gold miner said its net loss had narrowed to $2.83 billion, or $2.61 a share, from $3.01 billion, or $3.01 a share, a year earlier, when it also took a large impairment charge.
Revenue dropped to $2.93 billion from $4.15 billion as the price of gold fell sharply.
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A