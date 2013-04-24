Barrick profit falls on lower prices, sales volumes

April 24 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold producer, reported an 18 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to lower gold and copper prices, and lower volumes.

Net profit fell to $847 million, or 85 cents per share, from $1.04 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $923 million, or 92 cents per share.