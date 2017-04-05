China's Shandong in advanced talks to buy half Barrick's Veladero mine-sources

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, people familiar with the process told Reuters.
Barrick is no longer in discussions with China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd about the Veladero mine stake sale , which is one of the Canadian miner's five core mines, the people said.
Shandong did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters, but the company halted trading in its shares in Shanghai late on Wednesday pending an announcement. Barrick and Zijin declined to comment. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.