Barrick CEO charts fresh course with potential African sale

TORONTO Aug 16 Barrick Gold Corp's
plan to off-load some or all of a big but underperforming asset
sends a clear message about new CEO Jamie Sokalsky: the former
number-cruncher mea ns b u siness and is serious about abandoning
the grow -at-all-costs mantra.
Sokalsky, who took over at Barrick in June, says he will
rein in growth and invest only in assets that promise sizable
returns, a relief for investors weary of the sector's almost
single-minded focus on production growth, regardless of cost.
Barrick, the world's top gold miner, said on Thursday it is
in talks to sell all or a part of an interest in its African
Barrick Gold subsidiary to China National Gold Group.
"This is Jamie saying I'm serious about this. We are going
to be looking at this hard and if we can derive better value out
of assets from, let's say, a divestment, then we will do it,"
said a source familiar with Barrick's boardroom discussions.
Sokalsky, a Barrick veteran, is tasked with turning around
the miner's fortunes and reigniting its share price. I ts plan to
sell the African unit is one small step in that direction.
Although the price of gold has risen more than five-fold in
the last 10 years, Barrick's shares and those of its peers have
failed to shine, mainly because of ballooning capital costs and
soaring operating expenses.
Barrick produced some 7.7 million ounces of gold in 2011 at
total cash costs of $460 an ounce. Output from African Barrick
accounted for 509,000 of those ounces, but total cash costs for
these ounces was $692 per ounce.
Hiving off the African arm, 74 percent owned by Barrick,
would reduce the miner's gold output in the short term but also
lower its average operating costs.
"The move is a concrete step for Barrick's renewed focus on
maximizing shareholder value and optimizing the asset
portfolio," said BMO Capital analyst David Haughton in a note to
clients.
NEW PLAN
Barrick's share price has fallen more than 20 percent this
year, mainly because of massive cost overruns at its Pascua-Lama
gold mine on the Chile-Argentia border. The project, pegged to
cost $1.5 billion back in 2004, is now expected to cost $8
billion.
Though the blowout in the Pascua-Lama budget and operating
cost increases at other mines are no fault of Sokalsky, the new
CEO faces an uphill battle in restoring investors' faith.
In his first public appearance as CEO on Barrick's
second-quarter conference last month, he hammered home one
message.
"Going forward, returns will drive production. Production
will not drive returns," he stressed repeatedly.
Investors are unlikely to race to give Sokalsky credit for
this new era of restraint. But Barrick shares did close almost 4
percent higher on Thursday, following news that it is in talks
to sell its interest in African Barrick.
Toronto-based Barrick has also decided to shelve two of its
largest development projects - Donlin Gold in Alaska and Cerro
Casale in Chile. It is still pressing forward with the
Pascua-Lama project, d es pite the surge in construction co sts.
WAIT AND WATCH
Sokalsky spent over a decade as Barrick's chief financial
officer, often interacting with analysts and shareholders.
Last month, he tacitly acknowledged that Barrick and the
industry as a whole have stumbled, noting that investors have
been dissatisfied with capital allocation decisions and this is
reflected in the sector's equity valuations.
Going forward, Sokalsky sees a new path for Barrick.
"Every ounce -- every single ounce we produce has to make an
acceptable rate of return and have the ability to generate free
cash flow, if they don't, we won't produce them," he said du ring
Barrick's second-quarter conference call.
Sokalsky's toughest critic is likely to be his boss, Barrick
founder and long-time Chair Peter Munk, who has a penchant for
shuffling the management deck if he fails to see results.
"While we do not expect instant gratification from Barrick's
new era of restraint, we believe that the company has heard the
capital discipline message loud and clear," said TD Securities
analyst Greg Barnes in a recent note to clients.
"Jamie Sokalsky is attempting to right a ship that was -
with hindsight - listing badly," said Barnes. "We believe that
these are the right actions, but it will take some time for them
to bear fruit."