Barrick Gold looking to sell 50 pct of Chile copper mine

April 28 Barrick Gold Corp is targeting
the sale of a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in
Chile but would be prepared to sell more if it got a "knock-out"
offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss Barrick's
first-quarter earnings, Dushnisky said the miner would consider
giving up operational control of the open-pit copper mine to a
buyer if it believed that would generate more value for
shareholders.
