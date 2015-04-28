版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 05:49 BJT

UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold looking to sell up to 50 pct of Chile copper mine

(New throughout, adds background, comment on Zambia copper mine)

April 28 Barrick Gold Corp is targeting the sale of up to a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile but would consider selling a bigger stake if it got a "knock-out" offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss Barrick's first-quarter earnings, Dushnisky said the miner would consider giving up operational control of the open-pit copper mine to a buyer if it believed that would generate more value for shareholders.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold miner, revealed on Monday that it has started the process of selling a stake in its Zaldivar asset in northern Chile. The sale is part of Barrick's plan to cut its debt by $3 billion by year end.

Dushnisky said Barrick's Lumwana copper mine in Zambia is not up for sale at this point.

The Lumwana mine is free cash-flow positive at current copper prices and at Zambia's new, recently reduced royalty rate, he said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐