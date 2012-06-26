版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 20:02 BJT

UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold names CFO

June 26 Barrick Gold Corp appointed Ammar Al-Joundi as chief financial officer to fill in the position left vacant when Jamie Sokalsky became the chief executive of the world's biggest gold miner earlier this month.

Al-Joundi will rejoin Barrick next month from Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd, which he joined in 2010 as CFO. Before that, Al-Joundi held a variety of senior positions at Barrick for 11 years.

Barrick said it was disappointed that its stock has virtually stagnated since Regent took the helm three years ago, while ousting him as CEO.

Shares of Barrick closed at C$39.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. Agnico shares closed at $43.29.

