Barrick shareholders reject executive compensation plan - chairman

TORONTO, April 28 Barrick Gold Corp's
shareholders have voted to reject the gold miner's controversial
executive compensation plan, Barrick Executive Chairman John
Thornton said on Tuesday.
Although the final tally of votes on the non-binding
say-on-pay vote is not yet in, Thornton said early indications
are that some 75 percent of shareholders who voted rejected the
pay plan.
Although so-called say-on-pay votes are not mandatory in
Canada and companies are not required to take any action on the
outcome, they are an important barometer of investor attitudes.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Writing by Nicole Mordant
in Vancouver)