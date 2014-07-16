Barrick Gold CEO Jamie Sokalsky to step down

BRIEF-Acorda qtrly GAAP net loss $0.41 per diluted share
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
TORONTO, July 16 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Jamie Sokalsky would step down on Sept. 15, a move likely to put more power into the hands of the miner's new executive chairman, John Thornton.
The world's largest gold miner said Kelvin Dushnisky, the senior executive vice president responsible for corporate and government affairs, and Jim Gowans, the chief operating officer, were being named as co-presidents with overall responsibility for execution of the company's strategic priorities and operating plans. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 34% to $313.9 million, a record quarter-end value
* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook