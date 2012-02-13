Abramovich may buy part of Barrick's Highland stake

MOSCOW Feb 13 Millhouse Capital, Russian
tycoon Roman Abramovich's investment vehicle, said on Monday it
would consider buying part of the 20.4 percent stake in miner
Highland Gold being put up for sale by Canada's Barrick
Gold.
"We wouldn't rule out buying part of it, but we think our
current 40 percent shareholding is high enough to represent our
interest in the company and give us a say in its management,"
Millhouse spokesman John Mann said.
"One positive effect of the divestiture would be that it
would increase the liquidity of Highland's shares, which would
make the stock more attractive. We view this as a positive
development."
Mann declined to comment on how large a stake Millhouse
might consider buying.