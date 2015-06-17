Mick Davis' X2 out as bidder for Barrick Chile copper mine -sources

| June 17
June 17 Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2
Resources, long considered a front runner, is out of the race
for a stake in Barrick Gold's Zaldivar copper mine in
Chile after it was outbid in the first round of the sale
process, according to three sources close to the matter.
Rival bids for a stake of up to 50 percent in the mine, once
dubbed as the "Andean ATM", were superior to the proposal made
by London-based X2 Resources, a private mining group led by
Davis.
"There were seven bids higher than that of X2," said a
London-based banking source with knowledge of the matter. "They
couldn't make the numbers work."
X2 and Barrick declined to comment.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that X2, and rival
miner Glencore, were among companies that placed bids
last week for two Anglo American copper mines in Chile,
citing sources.
The deadline for second round bids for Zaldivar is early
July, said two industry sources based in Canada.
Analysts have put a price tag of around $1 billion on a 50
percent stake in the mine, which Barrick put up for sale in
April as it strives to cut $3 billion off its debt pile by year
end.
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc was one
company interested in Zaldivar, but it was not clear whether it
would be a second round bidder, said another mining industry
source with knowledge of the situation.
Others in the running for Zaldivar likely include
Canadian-based base metals miner Teck Resources,
possibly backed by a Chinese partner; mid-sized Canadian copper
miner HudBay Minerals, also with a partner; and an
unnamed Chinese miner, several sources said.
Canadian private mining firm Magris Resources, run by former
Barrick CEO Aaron Regent, was also expected to be in the second
round, as is Anemka Resources, the mining arm of private equity
fund Warburg Pincus.
Another potential round-two bidder is Minera Escondida,
which operates Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, said
three sources. The firm, whose mine lies adjacent to Zaldivar,
is owned by BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and a
Japanese consortium. The sources stressed that a bid from Minera
Escondida was contingent on the willingness of all the partners.
BHP, Magris, Antofagasta and Anemka were not reachable for
comment. Teck, Rio and HudBay declined to comment.
Barrick is being advised on the sale by the boutique firm of
mining rainmaker Michael Klein and TD Securities.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Sonali Paul in
Melbourne and John Tilak in Toronto)