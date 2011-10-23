Barron's: Apple stock to jump 25 pct over next year

* Apple, Oracle, eBay to rise more than 20 pct -Barron's

* Fusion-io is Barron's top tech stock pick for next year

* Top 10 list also includes H-P, Electronic Arts, Tibco

Oct 23 Shares of a handful of large tech companies including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Oracle Corp ORCL.O and eBay Inc (EBAY.O) are likely to increase by more than 20 percent over the next year, according to Barron's.

The financial publication listed 10 tech stocks as its top picks in its weekly edition on Sunday.

The No. 1 pick for 2012 is data-storage company Fusion-io Inc FIO.N, which Barron's highlighted as a possible takeover target. The paper placed a $52 price target on Fusion-io over the next year, indicating the stock will more than double.

Barron's also said some larger technology names are primed for sharp increases.

Although Apple's earnings disappointed investors last week, Barron's said the stock could rise 25 percent over the next year.

Apple shares on Friday closed at $392.87.

Barron's cited a likelihood for market-share gains and increased sales of Apple's latest iPhone model, as well as the potential for share buybacks or a dividend under new Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Apple rounded out the Barron's list at No. 10.

The paper also predicted that Oracle shares would rise 25 percent to $40 over the next year on steady revenue gains, and that eBay shares will rise 24 percent, to $40, because investors are underestimating revenue growth from its non-auction businesses. Oracle came in at No. 2 on its top 10 list and eBay was No. 8.

Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N) also received a bullish prediction from Barron's, which estimates that its stock will rise 21 percent, to $30, over the next six months, purely on valuation.

"Whatever your opinion of new CEO Meg Whitman, the price looks too extreme," said Barron's, which put H-P as its No. 7 pick.

Rounding out the paper's list were Tibco Software TIBX.O, with a 12-month price target of $35; Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O, with a two-year target of $40; Nuance Communications (NUAN.O), with a 12-month price target of $30; Ancestry.com ACOM.O, with an 18-month price target of $44; and Fortinet Inc (FTNT.O), with a three-year price target of $25.65. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)