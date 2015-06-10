Barry Callebaut names Unilever food head De Saint-Affrique as CEO

ZURICH, June 10 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut said on Wednesday it is naming Unilever
executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new Chief
Executive effective in October, replacing Juergen Steinemann,
who is stepping down in August.
"With Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the board has appointed a
new CEO with an impressive track record in the food industry,"
the Zurich-based firm said in statement.
De Saint-Affrique is currently head of Unilever's food unit
and a director of Essilor, the world's largest maker
of ophthalmic lenses.
Steinemann became vice-chairman of the Swiss firm's board in
December.
