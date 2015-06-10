Barry Callebaut names Unilever food head De Saint-Affrique as CEO

ZURICH, June 10 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it is naming Unilever executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new Chief Executive effective in October, replacing Juergen Steinemann, who is stepping down in August.

"With Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the board has appointed a new CEO with an impressive track record in the food industry," the Zurich-based firm said in statement.

De Saint-Affrique is currently head of Unilever's food unit and a director of Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses.

Steinemann became vice-chairman of the Swiss firm's board in December. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)