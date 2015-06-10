UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut names Unilever food boss as new CEO

(Adds Unilever naming Amanda Sourry to replace de
Saint-Affrique)
ZURICH, June 10 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut has appointed Unilever food business
head Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new chief executive,
replacing Juergen Steinemann, who is stepping down in August.
"With Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the board has appointed a
new CEO with an impressive track record in the food industry,"
the Zurich-based company said in statement on Wednesday.
De Saint-Affrique, who will take up his new job in October,
is currently head of Unilever's food division and an
independent director of Essilor, the world's largest
maker of ophthalmic lenses.
Separately, Unilever named Briton Amanda Sourry to replace
de Saint-Affrique. Sourry, a Unilever veteran, currently leads
the company's hair products division, after stints running its
British and Irish business and its global Spreads & Dressings
division.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Jane Merriman)