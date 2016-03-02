Barry Callebaut finishes buying FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending ops

ZURICH, March 2 Swiss chocolate producer Barry
Callebaut has completed its acquisition of
FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending activities, the Swiss company
said on Wednesday.
The maker of chocolate and cocoa products for other
businesses first announced it would be buying FrieslandCampina's
commerical beverage activities in November.
At the time, it said the transaction would bring in around
20,000 tonnes of annual sales volume and 55 million Swiss francs
($55.06 million) in annual sales revenue.
The companies did not give financial details of the deal.
($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)