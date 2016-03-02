版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 14:28 BJT

Barry Callebaut finishes buying FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending ops

ZURICH, March 2 Swiss chocolate producer Barry Callebaut has completed its acquisition of FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending activities, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.

The maker of chocolate and cocoa products for other businesses first announced it would be buying FrieslandCampina's commerical beverage activities in November.

At the time, it said the transaction would bring in around 20,000 tonnes of annual sales volume and 55 million Swiss francs ($55.06 million) in annual sales revenue.

The companies did not give financial details of the deal. ($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐