版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 16:33 BJT

Barry Callebaut to pour $5.7 mln into U.S. chocolate manufacturing

LONDON Feb 12 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut will expand its manufacturing in the United States with a $5.7 million deal with World's Finest Chocolate, a family-owned company.

Barry Callebaut will acquire World's Finest's industrial chocolate manufacturing assets and lease space at its production site in Chicago. It will also supply all of World's Finest Chocolate's chocolate demand from its existing Chicago facility.

The Swiss company, which already has 11 factories in the United States, said the deal would allow it to capitalise on growth opportunities with other customers in the region and add 25,000 tonnes per annum in production volume in the near term. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐