Barry Callebaut eyes premium and specialty for profit gains

ZURICH, April 6 Barry Callebaut will
focus on gourmet chocolate and specialty businesses, where it
sees more scope to boost profitability than in its standard
cocoa products business, management said on Wednesday.
"Our strong chocolates and gourmet business give us the
space to start managing our portfolio proactively. And that's
what we are doing," Chief Executive Officer Antoine de
Saint-Affrique said in a call to journalists.
The Swiss company, which reported first-half results on
Wednesday, is targeting bolt-on acquisitions in specialties,
decorations, and gourmet, and will continue cutting unprofitable
contracts in its cocoa business.
"Don't expect me to actively sell bits and pieces of the
business," de Saint-Affrique said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)