Barry Callebaut eyes premium and specialty for profit gains

ZURICH, April 6 Barry Callebaut will focus on gourmet chocolate and specialty businesses, where it sees more scope to boost profitability than in its standard cocoa products business, management said on Wednesday.

"Our strong chocolates and gourmet business give us the space to start managing our portfolio proactively. And that's what we are doing," Chief Executive Officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a call to journalists.

The Swiss company, which reported first-half results on Wednesday, is targeting bolt-on acquisitions in specialties, decorations, and gourmet, and will continue cutting unprofitable contracts in its cocoa business.

"Don't expect me to actively sell bits and pieces of the business," de Saint-Affrique said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)