Barry Callebaut targeting double-digit growth in China-CFO

ZURICH, July 8 Barry Callebaut is targeting
double-digit volume growth in China, the Swiss chocolate maker's
finance chief told Reuters on Wednesday.
"For the market volumes we see high-single-digit growth in
China," Victor Balli said in an interview.
"But for us our expectation must be double digits. We are
still small (in China). However, longer term, I think we would
not be satisfied if we would grow only in single digits."
Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann also said
he expects cocoa supply from Ghana, the world's second-largest
producer behind Ivory Coast, to return to normal next season
following weaker-than-expected output.
Earlier, Zurich-based Barry Callebaut reported a 7.6 percent
year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its
mid-term targets.
