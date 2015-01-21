Barry Callebaut says strong franc could weigh on figures

ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut said the strong Swiss franc could impact its
reported figures, after sales rose 15.1 percent in the quarter
to November, helped by higher cocoa bean prices.
"The Barry Callebaut Group conducts 99 percent of its
business outside of Switzerland and therefore has limited
operational exposure to the Swiss franc," the group that makes
chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups, such as Nestle
and Unilever , said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"However, the company's reporting currency is the Swiss
franc, thus there could be a currency translation impact on the
reported figures," the company added.
Sales revenue rose 15.1 percent to 1.7 billion Swiss francs
($1.95 billion), ahead of an estimate for 1.629 billion francs
in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8719 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)