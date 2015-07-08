Barry Callebaut says 9-month sales volumes rise 2.5 pct

ZURICH, July 8 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut on Wednesday reported a 7.6 percent
year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its
mid-term targets.
The company, which sells chocolate and other cocoa products
to candy makers such as Nestle and Hershey,
said sales for the nine months to May 31 rose to 4.644 billion
Swiss francs ($4.91 billion).
Zurich-based Barry Callebaut said nine-month sales volume
growth was 2.5 percent, below the group's mid-term target of 6-8
percent per year.
"As communicated, we expect sales volume to gain more
momentum in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year," Barry
Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9453 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)