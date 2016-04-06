Barry Callebaut boosts sales as cocoa prices, currencies cut profits

ZURICH, April 6 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut reported gains in half-year sales on
Wednesday while currency translations and a tough cocoa market
cut profits by 18.5 percent.
The company, which sells chocolate and other cocoa products
to companies like Nestle and Hershey, said
sales rose 5.6 percent to 3.42 billion Swiss francs ($3.57
billion) in the fiscal half-year ended February 29.
Net profit fell to 107.9 million francs, roughly in line
with expectations in a Reuters poll.
"Our bottom-line reflects the predicted negative impact of
the weak cocoa products market and a significant negative
currency translation effect," Chief Executive Antoine de
Saint-Affrique said.
The company confirmed new mid-term targets set in November
for 4-6 percent sales volume growth per year.
($1 = 0.9568 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)