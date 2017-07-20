FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut to acquire decorations supplier D'Orsogna Dolciaria
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨5点39分 / 2 天内

Barry Callebaut to acquire decorations supplier D'Orsogna Dolciaria

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut has agreed to purchase Italian family-owned specialties and decorations business D'Orsogna Dolciaria for an undisclosed sum.

The world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker said the acquisition of D'Orsogna Dolciaria would help the Swiss group expand its current offerings to supply customers with amaretti, meringues, cookies, glazings, and other products for ice cream, yogurts, snacks and chocolate decorations.

With three production facilities located in Italy, India and Canada, D'Orsogna Dolciaria saw revenues of roughly 52 million euros ($59.85 million) in 2016 and sales volumes of around 12,000 tonnes.

The transaction is expected to close in September 2017, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.8688 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

