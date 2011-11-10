UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut cautious on chocolate market

* FY net profit 259 mln Sfr, beats 237 mln Sfr estimate in
poll
* Confirms midterm target of 6-8 pct volume growth
* Proposes dividend of 15.50 francs per share
* Chocolate confectionary and gourmet markets to grow at 1-2
pct in 2012
ZURICH, Nov 10 Barry Callebaut , the
world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, struck a
cautious note on market growth next year and said it expected
raw material prices to remain high and volatile.
The group is sticking to its goal of 6-8 percent sales
volume growth over the midterm after full-year net profit beat
expectations, but it did not extend the time frame this goal is
valid for as some analysts had expected.
The group, which makes chocolate for big food groups such as
Nestle and Kraft , posted a 9 percent rise in
full-year net profit to 259 million Swiss francs, ahead of
expectations in a Reuters poll.
"We expect the global macroeconomic and financial
environment to remain rather fragile and volatile. We assume the
chocolate confectionery and gourmet markets will grow further
next year, but at a lower rate of 1-2 percent," the Zurich-based
group said in a statement on Thursday.
Sales volumes for its fiscal year, which runs from September
to August, were up 7.2 percent to 1.3 million tonnes, in line
with the forecast in the poll.
Barry Callebaut is benefiting from an outsourcing trend for
chocolate production and is looking to increase its footprint in
Asia to fuel its growth.
Barry Callebaut, which recently sold its low-margin consumer
product business to Belgian group Baronie, said it was intending
to pay out a dividend of 15.50 francs per share, up 10.7 percent
compared with last year.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)