UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut cautious on chocolate market

* FY net profit 259 mln Sfr, beats 237 mln Sfr estimate in poll

* Confirms midterm target of 6-8 pct volume growth

* Proposes dividend of 15.50 francs per share

* Chocolate confectionary and gourmet markets to grow at 1-2 pct in 2012

ZURICH, Nov 10 Barry Callebaut , the world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, struck a cautious note on market growth next year and said it expected raw material prices to remain high and volatile.

The group is sticking to its goal of 6-8 percent sales volume growth over the midterm after full-year net profit beat expectations, but it did not extend the time frame this goal is valid for as some analysts had expected.

The group, which makes chocolate for big food groups such as Nestle and Kraft , posted a 9 percent rise in full-year net profit to 259 million Swiss francs, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.

"We expect the global macroeconomic and financial environment to remain rather fragile and volatile. We assume the chocolate confectionery and gourmet markets will grow further next year, but at a lower rate of 1-2 percent," the Zurich-based group said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales volumes for its fiscal year, which runs from September to August, were up 7.2 percent to 1.3 million tonnes, in line with the forecast in the poll.

Barry Callebaut is benefiting from an outsourcing trend for chocolate production and is looking to increase its footprint in Asia to fuel its growth.

Barry Callebaut, which recently sold its low-margin consumer product business to Belgian group Baronie, said it was intending to pay out a dividend of 15.50 francs per share, up 10.7 percent compared with last year. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)