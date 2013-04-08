Barry Callebaut net profit misses poll as costs bite

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH, April 8 Swiss chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut said net profit fell 7.4 percent in the half year to February, just short of forecasts, hit by investments and costs related to a recent acquisition.
Net profit at the group fell 7.4 percent to 116.4 million Swiss francs, lagging a forecast for 129 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Sales volumes grew 7.8 percent between September and February, allowing the group to confirm its midterm targets.
The maker of chocolate for companies such as Nestle has been growing faster than the currently almost flat global chocolate market thanks to a trend at food groups to outsource chocolate production. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.