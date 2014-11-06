Barry Callebaut confirms targets as profits rise strongly

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 6 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets for 6-8 percent volume growth per year as volume growth accelerated in the fourth quarter and efforts to boost profitability paid off.
The company is benefiting from a trend among major food groups such as Nestle and Unilever to outsource chocolate production, but is grappling with sluggish demand in western Europe and high cocoa prices.
"With 2.9 percent volume growth on a stand-alone basis (without the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods), we grew faster than the global chocolate market," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit rose 14.5 percent to 255 million Swiss francs ($265 million), in line with the estimate in a Reuters poll, with the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods last year contributing to profit. (1 US dollar = 0.9609 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.