Barry Callebaut lowers targets after net profit misses

ZURICH Nov 4 Barry Callebaut's new
chief executive lowered the Swiss chocolate maker's mid-term
targets to 4-6 percent sales volume growth per year after higher
cocoa bean prices and a foreign exchange loss made net profit
fall in the full year to August.
Chocolate makers are grappling with declining global
chocolate sales, but Barry Callebaut is benefitting from a trend
at big food groups to outsource chocolate production and robust
demand for its premium and ready-to-use products for
professionals.
"We see significant growth opportunities ahead and we are
committed to achieving consistent, above-market volume growth
based on our three key growth drivers outsourcing and
partnerships, emerging markets and gourmet and specialties,"
said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who took over as CEO on October
1.
