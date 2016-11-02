Barry Callebaut confirms guidance, boosts dividend as FY net falls

ZURICH Nov 2 Barry Callebaut on
Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance and raised its
dividend after sales volume growth slowed and net profit fell in
its full year to August, hit by high input costs and weak global
demand for chocolate and cocoa products.
"We have good visibility on volume growth and expect to see
a positive contribution to profitability from our Cocoa
Leadership project, supported by some recent recovery in the
cocoa products market," the world's biggest chocolate and cocoa
product maker, which supplies chocolate to food groups such as
Nestle and Unilever , said in a
statement.
Net profit at the Zurich-based company fell percent 8.7
percent to 219 million Swiss francs ($225.05 million), just
short of a 226 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs)
