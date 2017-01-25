版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 14:11 BJT

Barry Callebaut sees better second half after volumes dip in Q1

ZURICH Jan 25 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it expected sales volume growth to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business made volumes dip in the quarter to Nov. 30.

"We have good visibility on volume growth and expect acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year. We are on track to deliver improved profitability in our cocoa business," the Zurich-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Barry Callebaut supplies chocolate and cocoa products to big food groups, such as Nestle and Mondelez, that face sluggish global chocolate demand as many consumers opt for healthier snacks. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
