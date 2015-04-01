Barry Callebaut says H1 profit rises on cost cuts, higher volumes

ZURICH/LONDON, April 1 Swiss chocolate maker
Barry Callebaut reported higher half-year sales and
profits on Wednesday as cost cuts helped counter the impact of
the surging Swiss franc, and confirmed mid-term targets subject
to the currency swings.
The company, which sells chocolate and other cocoa products
to companies like Nestle and Hershey, said
sales rose nearly 12 percent to 3.244 billion Swiss francs
($3.35 billion) in the half year ending Feb. 28.
Net profit rose nearly 11 percent to 132.4 million francs.
Analysts on average were expecting first-half sales up 10.2
percent to 3.20 billion Swiss francs and net income up 6.7
percent to 128 million francs, according to a Reuters poll.
Switzerland-based companies like Barry Callebaut are seeing
the value of their international sales and profits reduced by
the higher Swiss franc. The currency soared against the euro in
January following the Swiss National Bank's surprise removal of
a cap on its value. It has since weakened slightly, but remains
roughly 10 percent higher than before the cap fell.
Barry Callebaut conducts nearly all of its business outside
Switzerland, so has very limited operational exposure to the
soaring franc, it said in January, warning however, that
translation would bite.
($1 = 0.9692 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Katharina Bart in
Zurich; Editing by Christoph Steitz)