版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Barry Callebaut sees cocoa bean prices staying on current levels

ZURICH Nov 7 Barry Callebaut AG : * CFO says expects cocoa bean prices to remain on current levels * CFO says expects cocoa crop to be better than last year, cocoa deficit should

be only small * CFO sees cocoa powder prices bottoming out as stock overhang reduced

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐