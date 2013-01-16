Barry Callebaut sees flat cocoa prices, Petra deal on track

ZURICH Jan 16 Barry Callebaut, the
world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, expects
the cocoa price to stay flat for the time being and possibly
move higher in future.
"We are not seeing a significant change from a sideways
trend. Longer term, it will be more volatile and maybe even
higher prices," Chief Financial Officer Victor Balli told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
Balli added that Barry Callebaut was on track with the
takeover of the cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods
it announced in December and was sticking to a plan to
finance the deal with $300 million of equity and the rest with
debt.
"We are getting ready to execute that right around the
closing of the transaction in summer 2013," he said.