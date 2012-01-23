UPDATE 3-Callebaut ups chocolate supply for Unilever ices

* To supply Unilever with 70 pct of its chocolate needs
* Will invest 22 mln francs in global factory network
* Barry Callebaut shares up 1.4 pct, Unilever 0.4 pct
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Jan 23 Swiss chocolate group Barry
Callebaut is to supply consumer goods giant Unilever
, with 70 percent of its cocoa and chocolate
needs in a multi-million pound long-term agreement.
The deal will double the Swiss company's supply volumes with
Unilever, which it has already worked with to develop the
Anglo-Dutch group's Magnum chocolate-covered ice cream brand.
Under the agreement, Barry Callebaut, the world's largest
chocolate maker, will also invest 22 million Swiss francs ($24
million) in its global factory network to boost capacity.
Barry Callebaut, which already makes chocolate for groups
such as Hershey, Nestle and Kraft said
the additional volume for Unilever would have a ramp-up period
of 12 months, starting immediately.
Unilever currently buys around one percent of the world's
cocoa production, worth around 50 million pounds ($78 million),
to coat its ice creams, but the Barry Callebaut deal is likely
to be worth much more in terms of liquid chocolate, coatings and
cocoa powders.
Unilever, led by Chief Executive Paul Polman, is the world's
biggest ice cream maker, which uses chocolate to coat Magnum ice
creams and in other ice cream products such as Cornettos, Carte
d'Or and Ben & Jerry tubs.
Barry Callebaut shares were up 1.4 percent by 1200 GMT,
compared with a 0.1 percent lower European food and beverage
index. Unilever Plc shares were up 0.4 percent in
London.
"The announcement of a new outsourcing contract with
Unilever is again a confirmation that the outsourcing trend is
going on and not only with large chocolate producers, but can be
with all kind of confectionery producers," Vontobel analyst
Claudia Lenz said.
Barry Callebaut expects volumes to grow 6-8 percent on
average through 2012/13 and is banking on outsourcing deals,
such as with Unilever, to help it reach this goal.