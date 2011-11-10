UPDATE 2-Barry Callebaut cautious on chocolate market outlook

* FY net proft 259 mln Sfr, beats 237 mln Sfr in poll
* Confirms mid-term target of 6-8 pct volume growth
* Proposes dividend of 15.50 Sfr per share
* Overall market growth to sloe to 1-2 pct in 2012
(Adds further details, background)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 10 Barry Callebaut (BARN.S), the
world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, sounded a
cautious note on market growth for next year and said it
expected raw material prices to remain high and volatile.
The group is sticking to its goal of 6-8 percent sales
volume growth over the mid term after full-year net profit beat
expectations but it did not extend the timeframe this goal is
valid for as some analysts had expected.
Barry Callebaut is expecting growth in the chocolate
confectionery and gourmet markets to slow to 1-2 percent next
year and Chief Financial Office Victor Balli said the economic
situation in Europe was worrying.
"But chocolate is relatively robust so it's not going to
drop heavily. Will the market return to growth? It's a bit too
early to say that for Western Europe," Balli told Reuters.
U.S. chocolate maker Hershey Co (HSY.N) said at the end of
October sales and earnings growth would slow next year, as costs
for ingredients remain high. [ID:nN1E79Q055]
At 0815 GMT Barry Callebaut shares were down 0.7 percent,
while the Stoxx 600 Europe food and beverage sector index
.SX3P was down 0.6 percent.
Raw material prices are also expected to remain rather high
and volatile, Barry Callebaut said.
"The underlying fundamentals are worrying because the total
crop of cocoa did not grow in the last four years but demand
rose. There's an underlying structural pressure on volume which
means that the price should go up," Chief Executive Juergen
Steinemann said in the interview.
Balli also said he did not expect sugar or dairy products to
fall.
SOLID RESULTS
The group, which makes chocolate for big food groups such as
Nestle NESN.VX and Kraft KFT.N, posted a 9 percent rise in
full-year net profit to 259 million Swiss francs, ahead of
forecasts given in a Reuters poll of analysts and helped by a
higher operating result and a lower income tax expense.
[ID:nL6E7M71ZB]
Sales volumes for its fiscal year, which runs from September
to August, were up 7.2 percent at 1.3 million tonnes, in line
with analysts' forecasts.
"Very solid set of results with better than expected profit
driven by the gourmet business," Kepler Capital Markets analyst
Jon Cox said.
Barry Callebaut is benefiting from an outsourcing trend for
chocolate production and is looking to increase its footprint in
the high-margin gourmet business and in fast-growing Asia to
boost growth.
"The past year has been very successful for outsourcing
deals and we have a full pipeline for further projects. The
trend is unbroken," Steinemann said.
Barry Callebaut, which recently sold its low-margin consumer
product business Stollwerck to Belgian group Baronie, said it
was intending to pay out a dividend of 15.50 francs per share,
up 10.7 percent compared with last year.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)