Barry Callebaut buys Swedish plant, signs Danish outsourcing deal

* Buys ASM Foods in Sweden to add 35,000 tonnes capacity

* Signs outsourcing deal with Carletti A/S in Denmark

* Total cash-out 33 mln Sfr ($35.38 mln

ZURICH, Jan 18 Barry Callebaut said it was buying a chocolate factory in Sweden and signed an outsourcing agreement in Denmark to boost its presence in Scandinavia.

The world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products acquired ASM Foods AB and its chocolate factory in Sweden from Denmark's Carletti A/S to add 35,000 tonnes of production capacity, it said in a statement on Friday.

"At the moment, the factory is only running at about 50 percent of its capacity," company spokesman Raphael Wermuth said.

Barry Callebaut also signed an outsourcing agreement to produce industrial chocolate and compounds in Denmark for Carletti. Overall, the two deals will add about 25,000 tonnes of output volume for Barry Callebaut.

As part of the deal, the Swiss-based group, which makes chocolates for the likes of Nestle and Kraft Foods , will sell its frozen pastry business in Alicante, Spain, to a holding company of Carletti and ASM Foods.

Barry Callebaut expects to close the transactions in the summer and said the total cash-out resulting from the three transactions will be 33 million Swiss francs ($35.38 million).

A year ago, Barry Callebaut struck an outsourcing deal to supply consumer goods company Unilever with 70 percent of its cocoa and chocolate needs.