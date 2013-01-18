Barry Callebaut buys Swedish plant, signs Danish outsourcing deal

* Buys ASM Foods in Sweden to add 35,000 tonnes capacity
* Signs outsourcing deal with Carletti A/S in Denmark
* Total cash-out 33 mln Sfr ($35.38 mln
ZURICH, Jan 18 Barry Callebaut said it
was buying a chocolate factory in Sweden and signed an
outsourcing agreement in Denmark to boost its presence in
Scandinavia.
The world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products
acquired ASM Foods AB and its chocolate factory in Sweden from
Denmark's Carletti A/S to add 35,000 tonnes of production
capacity, it said in a statement on Friday.
"At the moment, the factory is only running at about 50
percent of its capacity," company spokesman Raphael Wermuth
said.
Barry Callebaut also signed an outsourcing agreement to
produce industrial chocolate and compounds in Denmark for
Carletti. Overall, the two deals will add about 25,000 tonnes of
output volume for Barry Callebaut.
As part of the deal, the Swiss-based group, which makes
chocolates for the likes of Nestle and Kraft Foods
, will sell its frozen pastry business in Alicante,
Spain, to a holding company of Carletti and ASM Foods.
Barry Callebaut expects to close the transactions in the
summer and said the total cash-out resulting from the three
transactions will be 33 million Swiss francs ($35.38 million).
A year ago, Barry Callebaut struck an outsourcing deal to
supply consumer goods company Unilever with 70 percent of its
cocoa and chocolate needs.