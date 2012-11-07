Barry Callebaut post strong results on "vibrant" quarter

* 2011/12 sales volumes up 8.7 pct vs Reuters poll for 7.8 pct

* Net profit down 8.5 pct to 241 mln Sfr vs poll for 239 mln Sfr

ZURICH Nov 7 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest maker of chocolate products, reported better-than-expected results for its 2011/12 financial year as it said it had "an especially vibrant fourth quarter" despite the difficult environment in Europe.

The group, which makes chocolate for groups such as Nestle and Hershey, said sales volume growth rose to 8.7 percent in the 12 months to Aug. 31, compared with average analyst forecast for an increase of 7.8 percent.

Barry Callebaut, which provides the food manufacturing industry with cocoa and chocolate products, coatings and cocoa powders, renewed its financial targets of 6-8 percent average volume growth and earnings before interest tax at least in line with that through to 2014/15.

Europe's economic crisis is nibbling away at demand for chocolate, the affordable treat once thought of as recession proof.