UPDATE 2-Barry Callebaut backs outlook amid Q3 slowdown

* Barry Callebaut posts 6.5 percent Q3 volume growth

* Sluggish Europe offset by growth in Americas, Asia

* Shares down 3.2 pct, underperform sector

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, July 5 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was confident it would meet its financial targets despite a slowdown in third-quarter volume growth.

Sales volumes slowed in the third quarter to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent in the first six months, sharply missing the average analyst forecast of 10.7 percent in a Reuters poll.

Barry Callebaut, has signed a number of new outsourcing deals this year, including supplying the world's third largest consumer good's group Unilever with 70 percent of its global cocoa and chocolate needs.

"Despite the outsourcing contracts, Barry Callebaut somewhat surprisingly did not register an acceleration in volume growth in the third quarter," ZKB analyst Daniel Buerki said in a note.

At 0938 GMT, Barry Callebaut's shares were down 3.2 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the sector index.

The maker of chocolate for companies like Nestle, Hershey and Kraft, still confirmed its financial targets through 2012/13 of 6-8 percent average volume growth and earnings before interest tax at least in line with that.

Barry Callebaut has said previously it expects the global chocolate market to grow by around 1 percent in the year to August. However, Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann cautioned that it was difficult to forecast whether this would be achieved.

"There is no clear judgment. I think there's growth potential in there - whether it will be half a percent or a percent. I'm a believer in an upside," Steinemann said.

During the first nine months of its fiscal year 2011/12, double-digit sales in the Americas, Asia and eastern Europe helped offset still sluggish demand in southern Europe.

Barry Callebaut, which has a total market capitalisation of 4.43 billion Swiss francs ($4.6 billion), said the market in the Americas showed signs of recovery, particularly in its gourmet business which yielded double-digit growth.

There was also broad-based growth across countries in Asia with existing production agreements, such as in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, set to be extended.

Barry Callebaut's upbeat tone contrasts with a profit warning from French food group Danone late last month, hit by consumers switching to cheaper products in recession-plagued southern Europe.

IVORY COAST

Steinemann said he was confident Ivory Coast's government, which has been lobbied to cut a 20-year old tax break to local cocoa grinders, would not give in to the major buyers who claim it gives grinders an unfair market advantage.

In 2010, Ivory Coast became the world's top cocoa grinder with a capacity of 532,000 tonnes, turned mainly into cocoa butter and powder.

Barry Callebaut, Cargill, ADM, and Cemoi are the top four grinders in the country, crushing between 415,000 and 450,000 tonnes of cocoa annually. Other major exporters, however, have urged the government to abolish the tax break.

"I am a firm believer in one thing: those companies that invest in the Ivory Coast should have a priority over those that do not add value in the country," Steinemann said.

The company declined to provide an outlook for West Africa's upcoming October-to-March main crop and future cocoa prices until after the end of the rainy season.

But Chief Financial Officer Victor Balli said he expects cocoa and butter prices to gradually rise, depending on chocolate demand and the world economy.

Cocoa prices ended down sharply last year as a record 2010/11 global surplus weighed on the market after a bumper crop in West Africa.

ICE second month cocoa futures have fallen around 37 percent from the 32-year peak hit in March last year, which was reached at the height of the conflict in top producer Ivory Coast.