Barry Callebaut first-quarter sales volumes miss poll

EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Jan 15 Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed its mid-term targets on Wednesday, even as it posted first-quarter sales volume growth that fell short of expectations.
The Swiss-based company that makes chocolate for the likes of Nestle and Mondelez posted sales volume growth of 19.5 percent in the first quarter, compared to the 21.1 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Excluding Petra Foods' cocoa business, which Barry bought in Dec. 2012 for $860 million, sales volumes rose 4.6 percent in the quarter, at a slower rate than the 8.3 percent registered a year ago.
Barry Callebaut, which provides the food manufacturing industry with cocoa and chocolate products, coatings and cocoa powders, confirmed its midterm target for volume growth of 6-8 percent. ($1 = 0.9008 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o
LONDON, April 25 Nestle is planning to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain, as it shifts production of its Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.