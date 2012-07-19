RLPC-Charterhouse seeks debt for Bartec buyout-sources

LONDON, July 19 British buyout group Charterhouse is seeking debt after its all-equity buyout of German industrial safety tools producer Bartec from Swiss buyout group Capvis, banking sources said on Thursday.

Charterhouse, which outbid rival private equity investors such as Clayton Dubilier & Rice, EQT and Permira as well as industry buyers Ametek, Danaher and Honeywell , did not put any debt into the deal but is now speaking to banks to arrange a financing package, bankers said.

Debt is likely to be around 320 million euros ($392.46 million) or 5.5 times Bartec's approximate 58 million euro earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Various financing structures are being considered but it is likely to be senior leveraged loans with mezzanine debt, bankers added.

The deal adds to a wave of so-called secondary buyouts, in which one private equity house buys a business from a rival.

Despite the eurozone crisis making it more difficult for banks to lend, some banks have remained willing to provide debt for buyouts of businesses they know well and have performed under previous private equity owners.

Bartec, which was founded in 1975, has had strong profit growth at a time of economic turmoil and has focused on essential areas of safety for oil and gas producers.

Its EBITDA in 2012 is expected to grow 16 percent on the 2011 outturn of 50 million euros, bankers added.

Charterhouse was not immediately available for comment.