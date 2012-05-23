US industrial groups eye Germany's Bartec -sources

| LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT May 23 Leading U.S. industrial
groups and buyout firms are circling Bartec, a German maker of
safety systems to prevent explosions in hazardous areas of oil
and gas production, people familiar with the situation said.
Ametek, Danaher and Honeywell are
all eyeing the maker of analysis and electrical safety systems
for companies including BP and Exxon Mobil.
Its owner, the Swiss private equity group Capvis, hopes will
fetch about 600 million euros ($765 million) at auction, three
people said.
Private equity groups including Bain, Carlyle Group, Cinven,
Charterhouse, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, CVC and Permira are also
looking at company data and considering bids, the people said.