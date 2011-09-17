Los Angeles Dodgers seek media rights auction

* Team proposes auction of broadcast rights
* Says sale could top earlier proposed deal with Fox
* Will ask for MLB approval, but prepares for rejection
Sept 17 The Los Angeles Dodgers have proposed
an auction of the right to broadcast the baseball team's games
in a bid to bring in billions of dollars to stabilize its
finances and end its bankruptcy.
The team also demanded a slew of documents from Major
League Baseball in possible anticipation of a showdown with the
game's commissioner who rejected a similar proposed media deal
earlier this year.
The team blamed its June bankruptcy on Commissioner Bud
Selig's refusal to approve a proposed $3 billion, 17-year media
rights deal with Fox, a division of News Corp (NWSA.O).
The auction that the team proposed in court documents filed
on Friday requires the Dodgers to break its current broadcast
agreement with Fox. That contract grants Fox exclusive
negotiating rights until the end of November 2012.
The proposed auction will provide Fox an exclusive 45-day
negotiating period to reach a "stalking horse" or initial bid
for the auction. The team would then spend 60 days shopping for
competing bidders to set up an auction.
The winning bid would be presented to baseball's
commissioner for approval.
Timothy Coleman, of the Blackstone Advisory Partners LP
which is assisting the Dodgers, said in court papers the sale
of media rights was forecast to bring in more money than the
proposed deal the team reached with Fox prior to bankruptcy.
He said the media rights auction would allow the team to
pay all creditors in full and exit bankruptcy with excess cash
of $175 million.
Coleman also said the auction would allow the team to avoid
selling any assets.
Several observers have speculated that team owner Frank
McCourt would have to sell a stake or the entire team to put it
on sound financial footing.
The Dodgers said in court documents that if Selig does not
approve the sale of the media rights, they will ask the
bankruptcy court to find that his rejection was not in good
faith, and ask the court to clear it without league approval.
In an apparent attempt to prove the league treats the
Dodgers differently from other teams, the Dodgers requested
league documents relating to approvals of similar media deals
for a number of teams including the Texas Rangers and New York
Mets.
The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.
(Reporting by Tom Hals Swarthmore, Pennsylvania)